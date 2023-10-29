Focusing On Tribalism Reduces Likelihood Of Having A Ndebele President - CCC Spokesperson

4 minutes ago Sun, 29 Oct 2023 13:28:55 GMT

Promise Mkwananzi, the spokesperson of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), stated that focusing on tribalism actually reduces the likelihood of having a Ndebele President. He made these comments in response to Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim Secretary-General of the CCC party. Tshabangu had expressed his mission to ensure that Bulawayo, a city where Ndebele is predominantly spoken, is represented in government by individuals who were born and raised in the city.

Commenting on the same matter, Zimbabwe’s former Tourism Minister, Dr Walter Mzembi attributes the divisions to the split of ZANU and ZAPU. He said Zimbabwean politics started off on a bad note when ZANU and ZAPU, nationalist groups and liberation movements, decided to separate instead of forming the Patriotic Front in 1980. He described the period as a missed opportunity to unite our people from the bottom to the top at the start of our independence led to tribal divisions. He said: