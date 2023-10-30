EU Ambassador To Zimbabwe Purchases A House In Harare

He calls some ministers ‘my brother’ and his wife Maria has found a friend in first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

The purchase has raised eyebrows among diplomats, as it is uncommon for an ambassador to acquire property before completing their term. Said a Western diplomat:

It may not be expressly prohibited by the Geneva Convention, but it raises potential conflict of interest. It makes him potentially susceptible to manipulation by the regime. If for instance the government implements currency measures that encourage arbitrage but benefit property holders like him, will he speak out?

If Kirchmann and his wife decide to remain in Zimbabwe after his posting, they would need to switch to other permits, as diplomatic service does not count towards permanent residency qualification.

Jobst von Kirchmann has a son who attends Hellenic Academy in Harare, a prestigious school that has a long waiting list for admission.

The spokesperson for the EU mission declined to comment on the ambassador’s personal matters. Kirchmann has a background in law, having trained in Germany and France, and has worked as a lawyer, prosecutor, and judge before joining the European Union institutions.

Tags

Leave a Comment