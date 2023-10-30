EU Ambassador To Zimbabwe Purchases A House In Harare
The European Union’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von Kirchmann, has purchased a house in a prestigious Harare neighbourhood just one year into his four-year term, a move considered highly unusual by diplomats. Kirchmann, a German diplomat, bought the property in Highlands and immediately began extensive renovations.
While there is no suggestion of illegality, diplomats expressed concern about potential conflicts of interest and susceptibility to manipulation by the Zimbabwean government. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly played a role in facilitating the purchase and securing necessary permissions. Kirchmann has reportedly formed close relationships with some members of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime. An anonymous source told ZimLive:
He calls some ministers ‘my brother’ and his wife Maria has found a friend in first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.
The purchase has raised eyebrows among diplomats, as it is uncommon for an ambassador to acquire property before completing their term. Said a Western diplomat:
It may not be expressly prohibited by the Geneva Convention, but it raises potential conflict of interest. It makes him potentially susceptible to manipulation by the regime.
If for instance the government implements currency measures that encourage arbitrage but benefit property holders like him, will he speak out?
If Kirchmann and his wife decide to remain in Zimbabwe after his posting, they would need to switch to other permits, as diplomatic service does not count towards permanent residency qualification.
Jobst von Kirchmann has a son who attends Hellenic Academy in Harare, a prestigious school that has a long waiting list for admission.
The spokesperson for the EU mission declined to comment on the ambassador’s personal matters. Kirchmann has a background in law, having trained in Germany and France, and has worked as a lawyer, prosecutor, and judge before joining the European Union institutions.