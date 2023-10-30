Former Zimbabwean MP Job Sikhala Spends 51st Birthday In Prison

11 minutes ago Mon, 30 Oct 2023 17:22:11 GMT

Job Wiwa Sikhala, the former Member of Parliament for Zengeza West, celebrated his 51st birthday in Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison today. This is the second year in a row that he has spent his birthday in prison. He was sent to prison on June 14, 2022, after being accused of inciting public violence during the funeral wake of a slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali. The CCC party strongly opposes Sikhala’s continued detention and expresses their disapproval of the situation. Said the party:

Today is Job Sikhala’s 51st birthday. He has spent both his 50th and 51st birthdays in prison for a crime he did not commit. Job Sikhala is a political prisoner who is being targeted and persecuted solely for his political beliefs. We must continue to advocate for his release.

The party’s spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi shared his personal experience of being detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in 2016. He described arriving at the prison at dusk and witnessing the massive gates opening under the watchful eyes of heavily armed guards. Mkwananzi mentioned being placed in a holding cell with hardened criminals, and the challenges of staying strong for his fellow activists during their month-long detention. He added:

