ZINARA Has Relocated And Renamed Shamva Tollgate

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced that they have relocated a tollgate on the Harare-Nyamapanda Road. The tollgate, previously located between the 19.5km and 20.5km pegs just outside Harare city limits, has been moved north to the 40km and 41km pegs. The new tollgate site, now known as Juru tollgate, was officially gazetted in Statutory Instrument 217 of 2023 by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona. In a public notice, ZINARA explained that a temporary structure will be used at the new site until the planned toll plaza is installed. Read the notice:

RELOCATION OF SHAMVA TOLLGATE

Members of the public are advised that the Shamva tollgate, located at the 19.5km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda road. will be relocating to a new site at the 40km peg along the same highway. In this new location, the tollgate will be referred to as Juru Tollgate and is housed in a temporary structure ahead of the planned construction of a toll plaza.

The relocation is effective today. the 27th of October 2023, as gazetted in the SI 217 of 2023.

