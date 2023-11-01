Critics Of General Sibanda’s Politburo Appointment Are Misguided - ZANU PF

However, speaking to ZimLive, ZANU PF’s director of information and publicity Farai Marapira said that those who are criticising General Sibanda’s appointment to the Politburo are “misguided” and “loose cannons”. He said:

Firstly, it is saddening that for a people in a democracy, we still fail to appreciate and respect the fact that only courts of law have the right to speak with finality on matters constitutional and legal.

The Constitutional Court is clearly created and alive for such matters. Anyone else claiming the right to speak as an authority or with finality is clearly misguided and a loose cannon.

We, unfortunately, have personalities in our body politic who are prone to having engorged views of themselves and their opinions.

Last Saturday’s announcement of General Sibanda as an ex officio member of the politburo is wrong in the eyes of a few who may consider themselves learned when they are not.

Limiting interpretation of the appointment to one’s understanding of section 208 of the constitution of Zimbabwe alone is the result that has led to, in my view, a misguided take on matters.

Section 67 of the Constitution, which is sacrosanct, says every Zimbabwean citizen has the right to make political choices freely.

Let it be noted that Section 208 does not also prevent political choice but encourages members of the forces to not make partisan decisions in the execution of their duties.