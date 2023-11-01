ZAPU Says Army Commander Should Reject ZANU PF Politburo Appointment

Opposition political parties including ZAPU and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have said the appointment is unconstitutional and goes against Section 208 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which bars serving members of the security services from being active members or office bearers of political parties.

Responding to followers on X, formerly Twitter, ZAPU said Sibanda should reject the appointment saying by joining the ZANU PF Politburo, he has become a member of the cult. It said:

If he still has any ZAPU conscience in him, he would reject it. But anyone who has enjoyed the poisoned chalice for so many years would definitely not do so. He is now part of the cult, and history will judge him harshly!

Some former ZAPU members who were led by the late former Home Affairs Minister Dumiso Dabengwa left ZANU PF in 2011 to revive the party.

However, the majority maintained their allegiance to ZANU PF saying they respected the 1987 Unity Accord.

