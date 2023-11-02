Cholera Outbreak: Public Gatherings Banned In Mash Central
All public gatherings have been banned in Mashonaland Central Province as authorities grapple to contain the cholera outbreak.
In a memo to all District Medical Officers (DMOs) in the province seen by Health Times, Mash Central Provincial Medical Director Dr Clement Chuma said cholera cases have been recorded in Shamva and Centenary. He said:
The country is currently in a cholera outbreak. The outbreak started in Manicaland but it has now spread to other provinces including Mashonaland Central. In Mashonaland Central, we now have cases in Shamva and CentenaryFeedback
In an effort to control the outbreak before it spreads, all public gatherings are banned.
You are therefore instructed to engage all your stakeholders and ensure compliance.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The districts in Mashonaland Central Province are Centenary, Bindura, Mbire, Guruve, Mount Darwin, Rushinga, Shamva, Mazowe, and Muzarabani.
As of 01 November 2023, Mash Central had 138 suspected cholera cases, and 20 have been confirmed.
Two were confirmed to have succumbed to cholera alongside eight suspected deaths.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals