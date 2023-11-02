Cholera Outbreak: Public Gatherings Banned In Mash Central

In an effort to control the outbreak before it spreads, all public gatherings are banned.

You are therefore instructed to engage all your stakeholders and ensure compliance.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The districts in Mashonaland Central Province are Centenary, Bindura, Mbire, Guruve, Mount Darwin, Rushinga, Shamva, Mazowe, and Muzarabani.

As of 01 November 2023, Mash Central had 138 suspected cholera cases, and 20 have been confirmed.

Two were confirmed to have succumbed to cholera alongside eight suspected deaths.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment