The sectors will never be the same again once the sport, recreation, arts and culture are afforded the requisite resources which include, appropriate workspaces, finances (working capital, concessionary loans and grants), machinery, equipment, land and skills.

Every year, the Minister of Finance, Mthuli, provides funding to the Sports Ministry for infrastructure development. However, this funding has been criticised as being insufficient.

The National Sports Stadium, owned and administered by the central government, has been flagged by FIFA, and Minister Coventry’s promises to refurbish it to meet international standards have not been successful.

The parliamentary portfolio committee on Sports, Arts, and Culture has recommended focusing on the National Sports Stadium and the nearby Magamba hockey field. Coventry has proposed a blueprint to improve the country’s infrastructure. She suggests that if resources allow, additional funding should be provided to these sectors, either in the form of concessional loans or grants. Furthermore, she believes that funding for capital expenditure and office equipment should be prioritised to ensure effective service delivery.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has condemned and banned all stadiums in Zimbabwe from hosting international matches. This decision was made because the stadiums did not meet CAF’s requirements. CAF stated that the stadiums need to have bucket seats made of a strong and fire-resistant material. The owners of the stadiums are also required to set up a Venue Operations Centre (VOC) that provides a clear view of the stadiums and has CCTV monitors. The VOC should have the ability to make emergency announcements through the public address system. CAF also stated that the stadiums should have modern electronic turnstiles and automated systems.

