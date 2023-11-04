President Kagame Announced All Africans To Travel To Rwanda Without Visas

We should not lose sight of our own continental market. Africans are the future of global tourism as our middle class continues to grow at a fast pace in the decades to come.

Once implemented, Rwanda will become the fourth African country to remove travel restrictions for Africans. Other countries that have waived visas to African nationals are Gambia, Benin and Seychelles. Kenya’s President William Ruto announced Monday plans to allow all Africans to travel to the East African nation visa-free by December 31. Said Ruto at an international summit in Congo Brazzaville:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Visa restrictions amongst ourselves is working against us. When people cannot travel, business people cannot travel, entrepreneurs cannot travel we all become net losers.

The African Union (AU) launched an African passport in 2016, with the aim of promoting the free movement of people within the continent. However, so far, only diplomats and AU officials have been issued the passport. The AU also launched the African Continental Free Trade Area, which aims to create a single market for the continent and boost economic development.

Tags

Leave a Comment