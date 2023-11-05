At Least 13 Cyclones Are Expected To Hit Southern Africa During 2023-2024 Rainy Season

5 minutes ago Sun, 05 Nov 2023 10:17:27 GMT

The Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum predicts that Southern Africa will experience at least 13 cyclones this season, higher than the average of nine per season.

The Government of Zimbabwe has allocated ZWL$37 billion for disaster response and management, as the country is expected to be hit by two tropical cyclones during the rainy season. The Department of Civil Protection (DCP) estimates that around 250,000 people are at risk of being affected by adverse weather conditions, including cyclones, floods, landslides, and hailstorms.

Harsh weather conditions have already caused severe damage, affecting 5,000 people, killing 13 people and injuring 16 this year. In the previous year, Southern Africa experienced 11 cyclones, including one that caused significant destruction and displaced over 100,000 people in Mozambique, Malawi, and Madagascar. Responding to questions from The Sunday Mail, the DCP said:

