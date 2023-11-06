Negotiations Must Be The 1st Step To Resolving Zimbabwe's Political Deadlock - Mzembi

What do the hawks tell him? You can still get it by obliterating the Opposition. Is it healthy, certainly not. Why? Because a stable State is the Sum total of all its diversity which must be celebrated. The pain of illegitimacy is never felt the same by appointees than the degree with which it is felt by the President himself, so it is clear he wants wholesome people consent at all cost.

What the Opposition wants is to subsist with their gains. The ” Nyunyus ” are clearly not ready for a total Recall or absolute withdrawal. So go to the Negotiation table as phase one. The second round is the Great Zimbabwe Indaba itself; The future State we all want our children to live in when we are not in power and not there anymore.

The political deadlock started because of the disputed elections in August 2023 and got worse when CCC members were removed from Parliament and local authorities. The CCC asked SADC to pressure Zimbabwe to conduct new elections, but SADC suggested that the parties should find solutions within the country’s legal system, including going to court.

CCC Members of Parliament went to court to reverse their expulsion, but the High Court rejected their request. This cleared the way for by-elections scheduled for this Saturday and December. Some people think that participating in these elections under the same conditions criticised by observer missions would harm the CCC. Others are urging CCC members to withdraw together to force a nationwide by-election. Temba Mliswa, a former MP for Norton, suggested that CCC members should participate with a new party name or as independent candidates to avoid future recalls.

