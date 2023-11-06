Update: Police Name Two Men Found Dumped In Community Borehole

9 minutes ago Mon, 06 Nov 2023 15:33:14 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of two men whose bodies were found dumped in a community borehole in Bhulu village near Ingwizi Center in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South. It has been clarified that the location where the bodies were found is actually a well, not the borehole mentioned in our previous article.

The deceased have been identified as Million Moyo (25) and Bhekinkosi Ncube (24). According to a police report seen by Pindula News, the two men were stabbed by three individuals, one of whom has already been arrested. Read the report: