Update: Police Name Two Men Found Dumped In Community Borehole
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of two men whose bodies were found dumped in a community borehole in Bhulu village near Ingwizi Center in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South. It has been clarified that the location where the bodies were found is actually a well, not the borehole mentioned in our previous article.
The deceased have been identified as Million Moyo (25) and Bhekinkosi Ncube (24). According to a police report seen by Pindula News, the two men were stabbed by three individuals, one of whom has already been arrested. Read the report:
Police in Mpoengs are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 31/10/23 at Bulu area, Tshitshi. The suspects, Lucky Mpofu (30), Modira Dube (27) and their accomplice only identified as Methuli took turns to stab the victims, Million Moyo (25) and Bhekinkosi Ncube (24) with an unknown sharp object indiscriminately all over the body.Feedback
The victims died on the spot and the bodies were dumped in a nearby community well which is approximately 500 metres deep.
Lucky Mpofu had accused Million Moyo of causing his arrest on rape allegations involving Million Moyo’s sister. The bodies were retrieved from the well by villagers on 04/11/23. The Police has since arrested Modira Dube.
We’re not sure about the depth of the well but it seems the police made a typing error. It could be 15 metres deep.
According to reports, the incident came to the attention of villagers when they noticed “bloody water” coming out of the borehole. A community leader, who wishes to remain anonymous, expressed shock and disbelief over the double murder in their village. The bodies were taken out of the borehole on Sunday morning.
