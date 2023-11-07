40 People Injured In CAG Bus Accident

6 minutes ago Tue, 07 Nov 2023 04:17:11 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed an accident involving a CAG Travellers and Coaches bus travelling from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls on Friday, 03 November in which scores of people were injured.

Earlier reports had indicated that several passengers were trapped inside the bus when it overturned around the Mphahambe area between the Umguza Toll Gate and Tyce Hurst.

In a statement issued on Monday, 06 November, the ZRP said 40 people were injured when the bus veered off the road and overturned before landing on its right side.

Feedback