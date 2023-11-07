40 People Injured In CAG Bus Accident
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed an accident involving a CAG Travellers and Coaches bus travelling from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls on Friday, 03 November in which scores of people were injured.
Earlier reports had indicated that several passengers were trapped inside the bus when it overturned around the Mphahambe area between the Umguza Toll Gate and Tyce Hurst.
In a statement issued on Monday, 06 November, the ZRP said 40 people were injured when the bus veered off the road and overturned before landing on its right side.
Police said the accident occurred at the 34-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road at around 10 AM. Reads the statement:
The ZRP confirms a road traffic accident in which 40 people were injured when a CAG bus with 60 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its right side at the 34-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 03/11/23 at around 1000 hours. The injured were admitted to Mpilo Hospital.
The cause of the crash has not been revealed but overspeeding has often been cited as one of the major causes of bus accidents in Zimbabwe.
