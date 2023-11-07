Nomination Courts For 09 December By-elections Sitting Today

7 minutes ago Tue, 07 Nov 2023 04:34:30 GMT

The Nomination Court will sit today, 07 November, to receive papers from aspiring candidates for the 09 December by-elections.

The Government has set aside a US$5.3 million budget for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to conduct the by-elections.

Nine National Assembly seats are up for grabs after they were declared vacant following recalls of CCC MPs last month.

Feedback