Nomination Courts For 09 December By-elections Sitting Today
The Nomination Court will sit today, 07 November, to receive papers from aspiring candidates for the 09 December by-elections.
The Government has set aside a US$5.3 million budget for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to conduct the by-elections.
Nine National Assembly seats are up for grabs after they were declared vacant following recalls of CCC MPs last month.
ZEC deputy chairperson, Rodney Kiwa told The Herald on Monday that they are ready for the by-elections. Said Kiwa:
Everything is set for the Nomination Court sitting scheduled for tomorrow (today), if we fail to deliver we as an organisation will have failed.
All other required materials like ballot papers, stationery, tents, lights and ink are available.
The commission has heavily invested to meet the requirements of the upcoming by-elections.
Each National Assembly candidate is expected to pay a US$1 000 nomination fee.
The by-elections will take place in Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi, and Nketa constituencies.
