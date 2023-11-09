Pindula|Search Pindula
Form One Classes At Public Boarding Schools To Begin On 09 January, 2024

5 minutes agoThu, 09 Nov 2023 14:39:10 GMT
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has set 09 January 2024 as the opening day for Form One classes at public boarding schools.

In a circular seen by The Sunday Mail, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Moses Mhike, said all heads of boarding schools are expected to abide by the enrolment policy of all boarders seeking Form One placement. He said:

As the ministry strives to remain committed to the provision of quality, affordable, accessible, inclusive and wholesome education for all Zimbabweans, no boarding school is allowed to administer Form One entrance tests.

Due to limited boarding spaces in schools, those pupils who will not be successful on the boarding placement are expected to access education in day secondary schools.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said that all learners who wish to enroll at the boarding schools are to register on the ministry’s electronic platform from November 1 to January 15, 2024.

Successful applicants will be notified through text messages by the respective school heads when the 2023 Grade Seven public examination results are released.

More: Pindula News

