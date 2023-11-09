Form One Classes At Public Boarding Schools To Begin On 09 January, 2024

5 minutes ago Thu, 09 Nov 2023 14:39:10 GMT

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has set 09 January 2024 as the opening day for Form One classes at public boarding schools.

In a circular seen by The Sunday Mail, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Moses Mhike, said all heads of boarding schools are expected to abide by the enrolment policy of all boarders seeking Form One placement. He said: