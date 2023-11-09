Tshabangu Strikes Again, Recalls Harare Mayor Ian Makone, Deputy, 7 More Councillors

7 minutes ago Thu, 09 Nov 2023 04:35:13 GMT

Self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has ordered the recall on Harare mayor Ian Makone, his deputy Kudzai Kadzombe and seven other city councillors.

ZimLive reported that the fresh round of expulsions threatens to throw the country’s main opposition into complete disarray and puts renewed pressure on CCC leader Nelson Chamisa to act decisively to prevent the party from disintegrating.

Tshabangu sent a letter to Local Government Minister Winston Chitando, dated 7 November 2023 saying the targeted councillors “have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change”. He wrote:

Feedback