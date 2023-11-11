4 Steps To Upgrade Electricity Prepaid Meters - ZETDC

To upgrade your meter, you will receive 3 sets of tokens when you purchase electricity. Upgrading is done by entering all the three sets of tokens in the order they are provided. Make the smart move today. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The 4 Steps:

Today, the power utility issued an update on the matter notifying power consumers that they can upgrade their meters in “just 4 easy steps”. Read the update:

STEP 1 Purchase electricity You will get three sets of 20-digit tokens when you purchase electricity. The upgrade tokens are generated when you purchase electricity and are not paid for. STEP 2 Enter the first set of 20-digit tokens Wait until Confirmation is received before proceeding. STEP 3 Enter the second set of 20-digit tokens Wait until Confirmation is received before proceeding. STEP 4 Enter the third set of 20-digit tokens Once complete your recharge token (the 3rd token) will be loaded successfully.

ZETDC has stated that if you bought any electricity tokens before the upgrade, you must input them into your meter before the upgrade takes place. ZETDC says it will not take responsibility for any old tokens that were not used or recharged before the upgrade.

Tags

Leave a Comment