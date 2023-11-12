Mudzi Family Loses Over US$10,000 Cash To Robbers
A family in Machipisa Village, Nechombo, Mudzi lost over US$10,000 cash to two armed robbers on Thursday 09 November 2023. A report by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says the robbers were armed with a suspected pistol. Read the police report:
Police in Mutoko are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 09/11/23 at a homestead at Machipisa Village, Nechombo, Mudzi. Two unknown suspects armed with a suspected pistol and a stone attacked the complainant before stealing two cellphones, two helmets and US$10 649.00 cash. The stolen cellphones and helmets were recovered dumped in the yard.
The police in Mutoko are appealing to anyone who has any information about the incident to report it to the nearest police station.
Authorities often advise individuals and companies alike not to keep large amounts of money at home to reduce the risk of being robbed. In Zimbabwe, there has been a rise in armed robberies targeting families, individuals, and or businesses over the past four years. In response to this, the president has granted amnesty to individuals who voluntarily surrender illegally owned firearms. This is a measure taken to help reduce crime and improve safety in the country.
