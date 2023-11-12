Mudzi Family Loses Over US$10,000 Cash To Robbers

5 minutes ago Sun, 12 Nov 2023 12:50:51 GMT

A family in Machipisa Village, Nechombo, Mudzi lost over US$10,000 cash to two armed robbers on Thursday 09 November 2023. A report by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says the robbers were armed with a suspected pistol. Read the police report:

Police in Mutoko are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 09/11/23 at a homestead at Machipisa Village, Nechombo, Mudzi. Two unknown suspects armed with a suspected pistol and a stone attacked the complainant before stealing two cellphones, two helmets and US$10 649.00 cash. The stolen cellphones and helmets were recovered dumped in the yard.

The police in Mutoko are appealing to anyone who has any information about the incident to report it to the nearest police station.

