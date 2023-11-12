We're Going To Contest All Elections Whether They're Done Under Water Or On The Ground - CCC

We went into the election, we made sure without doubt that we frustrate Zanu PF’s attempts for a two thirds majority and that is why we are being punished. We have avoided temptation of breeding instability in the country beacuse we are a responsible leadership.

When asked about the possibility of forming a new opposition party, Siziba replied that those who want to give advice should talk to the oppressed people. He emphasised that the movement belongs to the oppressed, so any discussion should involve the people who own the movement. He added:

Any strategic move that the party takes announces to its people. So people can hold their views on what they think. You will agree that this issue has generated conversations in our country and everyone is interested in it.

Many of the empty positions that are supposed to be filled through the ongoing by-elections became vacant because of Sengezo Tshabangu. Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim Secretary-General of the CCC, has been recalling Members of Parliament and councillors from the party arguing that they had ceased to belong to the party. However, CCC senior officials, including Nelson Chamisa, argue that Tshabangu is not a party member and that the party doesn’t have a secretary-general. They have been unable to provide any evidence to support their claims.

Meanwhile, Tshabangu is acting as he pleases, even claiming money that is supposed to go to the CCC under the Political Parties Finance Act. This has led some people to suggest that Chamisa should form a new party with those loyal to him. The CCC was established in January 2022 when Chamisa and other disgruntled MDC members decided to leave the party that was formed in 1999 under the leadership of the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

