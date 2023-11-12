We're Going To Contest All Elections Whether They're Done Under Water Or On The Ground - CCC
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, has stated that it will take part in elections regardless of the circumstances. The party believes that participating in elections is the only way to challenge the ruling ZANU PF party. Gift Ostallos Siziba, the deputy spokesperson of the CCC, expressed confidence in the party’s ability to defeat ZANU PF through the voting process. He told the media:
Our method of struggle as CCC is we use elections to change governments. We are a non violent democratic party which believes that elections are the vehicle to Change governments. We are going to contest all elections in this country whether they are done underwater or whether they are done on the ground. We are a democratic party that believes elections as a vehicle to change the lives of ordinary people and change governments.
Siziba’s comments come at a time when the CCC is facing criticism for participating in by-elections. The party had previously rejected the results of the previous elections, citing flaws in the electoral system. However, reforms have not been implemented yet, and analysts believe that participating in the by-elections without the requisite reforms may lead to similar outcomes. Some political observers have urged the CCC to boycott the by-elections, as they see them as an opportunity for the ruling ZANU PF party to regain a two-thirds majority in Parliament, enabling them to make Constitutional changes. Siziba added:
We went into the election, we made sure without doubt that we frustrate Zanu PF’s attempts for a two thirds majority and that is why we are being punished. We have avoided temptation of breeding instability in the country beacuse we are a responsible leadership.
When asked about the possibility of forming a new opposition party, Siziba replied that those who want to give advice should talk to the oppressed people. He emphasised that the movement belongs to the oppressed, so any discussion should involve the people who own the movement. He added:
Any strategic move that the party takes announces to its people. So people can hold their views on what they think. You will agree that this issue has generated conversations in our country and everyone is interested in it.
Many of the empty positions that are supposed to be filled through the ongoing by-elections became vacant because of Sengezo Tshabangu. Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim Secretary-General of the CCC, has been recalling Members of Parliament and councillors from the party arguing that they had ceased to belong to the party. However, CCC senior officials, including Nelson Chamisa, argue that Tshabangu is not a party member and that the party doesn’t have a secretary-general. They have been unable to provide any evidence to support their claims.
Meanwhile, Tshabangu is acting as he pleases, even claiming money that is supposed to go to the CCC under the Political Parties Finance Act. This has led some people to suggest that Chamisa should form a new party with those loyal to him. The CCC was established in January 2022 when Chamisa and other disgruntled MDC members decided to leave the party that was formed in 1999 under the leadership of the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.