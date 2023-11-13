CCC Activist Allegedly Abducted Found Dead
CCC activist, Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya, who was allegedly abducted by unknown assailants last week in Mabvuku while campaigning for the party’s candidate in the 09 December by-elections, Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi, has been found dead.
Posting on X (formerly Twitter), CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba announced Masaya’s death and demanded justice for the slain political activist. He said:
Our Change Champion, Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya, who was abducted in Mabvuku while campaigning, has been found dead.Feedback
They recalled a legitimately elected MP of Mabvuku, Hon. Kufa. Today, this has cost an innocent life. He shall have justice.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a body was found at the intersection of Arcturus and Lobho Road in the Cleveland area in Harare. He said:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting investigations in connection with the location of a body at the intersection of Arcturus and Lobho Road, Cleveland area, Harare on 12th November 2023.
The identity of the victim is yet to be established.
Asst Comm said more details will be released in due course.
CCC Harare Ward 16 councillor Denford Ngadziore said the unidentified body referred to by the police is of Masaya. He posted on X:
They killed our Champion who was abducted in Mabvuku. MHSRP
