CCC Activist Allegedly Abducted Found Dead

They recalled a legitimately elected MP of Mabvuku, Hon. Kufa. Today, this has cost an innocent life. He shall have justice.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a body was found at the intersection of Arcturus and Lobho Road in the Cleveland area in Harare. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting investigations in connection with the location of a body at the intersection of Arcturus and Lobho Road, Cleveland area, Harare on 12th November 2023. The identity of the victim is yet to be established.

Asst Comm said more details will be released in due course.

CCC Harare Ward 16 councillor Denford Ngadziore said the unidentified body referred to by the police is of Masaya. He posted on X:

They killed our Champion who was abducted in Mabvuku. MHSRP

More: Pindula News

