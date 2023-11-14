Police Confirm Death Of Tapfumanei Masaya
Police have confirmed that the body that was found in the Cleveland area, Harare on Sunday is that of Tapfumanei Masaya.
Masaya (51), who was a CCC activist and a pastor at Pillar of the World Church, was allegedly abducted by unknown people in Mabvuku, Harare, on Saturday.
His party said he was abducted while conducting a door-to-door political campaign to drum up support for Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, the CCC candidate for upcoming parliamentary by-elections in Mabvuku-Tafara.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Tuesday said Masaya’s body was identified by his next of kin. He said:
Reference is made to the Police’s press statement issued on 13th November 2023 in connection with the body found at the intersection of Arcturus Road and Lobho Road, Cleveland area, Harare on 12th November 2023.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that the body has been identified by the next of kin as that of Tapfumanei Masaya (51).
The Police is currently conducting comprehensive investigations on the circumstances surrounding Tapfumanei Masaya’s death while at the same time waiting for the full post-mortem report.
Meanwhile, CCC said that Masaya sustained severe injuries all over his body following his abduction. The opposition party said:
Pastor Tapfumanei Masaya suffered severe wounds throughout his body during his harrowing ordeal at the hands of the regime in Harare, ultimately leading to his tragic death. His body is now in a decomposed state due to the injection of a harmful substance.
Hon Kufa has shared this distressing information after personally examining the body at Parirenyatwa. There are worms emerging from his body.
Kufahakutizwi is reportedly considering pulling out of the 09 December by-election. He is asking himself if it is “worth it” running in the vote after the clergyman was abducted and murdered while campaigning for him.
