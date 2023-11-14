Police Confirm Death Of Tapfumanei Masaya

6 minutes ago Tue, 14 Nov 2023 14:02:39 GMT

Police have confirmed that the body that was found in the Cleveland area, Harare on Sunday is that of Tapfumanei Masaya.

Masaya (51), who was a CCC activist and a pastor at Pillar of the World Church, was allegedly abducted by unknown people in Mabvuku, Harare, on Saturday.

His party said he was abducted while conducting a door-to-door political campaign to drum up support for Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, the CCC candidate for upcoming parliamentary by-elections in Mabvuku-Tafara.

