Two Cholera Deaths Confirmed In Harare

8 minutes agoTue, 14 Nov 2023 10:50:37 GMT
The Harare City Council has expressed concern over the rise in the number of cholera cases in the city.

In a statement this Tuesday, the local authority said it recorded 30 confirmed cases of cholera in Kuwadzana and the Crowborough area over the weekend of 10-12 November 2023 including 2 deaths.

The council said that the other highly affected areas are Glen View and Glen Norah.

The local authority noted several factors contributing to the spread of cholera. These are:

  • Drinking of untreated borehole water
  • Drinking untreated well water
  • Attending and eating at gatherings
  • Attending gatherings and shaking hands
  • The presence of burst sewers in the communities
  • Consumption of cooked food from unlicensed vendors

In order to curb the spread of cholera, the Harare City Council has recommended that residents:

  • Seek early treatment to prevent death. Treatment is free at all council clinics.
  • Avoid gatherings.
  • Treat all borehole and well water with water guard or aquatabs before drinking
  • Avoid food from unlicensed vendors
  • Report any suspected cholera case or death at the nearest clinic.

