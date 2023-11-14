Two Cholera Deaths Confirmed In Harare

8 minutes ago Tue, 14 Nov 2023 10:50:37 GMT

The Harare City Council has expressed concern over the rise in the number of cholera cases in the city.

In a statement this Tuesday, the local authority said it recorded 30 confirmed cases of cholera in Kuwadzana and the Crowborough area over the weekend of 10-12 November 2023 including 2 deaths.

The council said that the other highly affected areas are Glen View and Glen Norah.

