Two Cholera Deaths Confirmed In Harare
8 minutes agoTue, 14 Nov 2023 10:50:37 GMT
The Harare City Council has expressed concern over the rise in the number of cholera cases in the city.
In a statement this Tuesday, the local authority said it recorded 30 confirmed cases of cholera in Kuwadzana and the Crowborough area over the weekend of 10-12 November 2023 including 2 deaths.
The council said that the other highly affected areas are Glen View and Glen Norah.
The local authority noted several factors contributing to the spread of cholera. These are:
- Drinking of untreated borehole water
- Drinking untreated well water
- Attending and eating at gatherings
- Attending gatherings and shaking hands
- The presence of burst sewers in the communities
- Consumption of cooked food from unlicensed vendors
In order to curb the spread of cholera, the Harare City Council has recommended that residents:
- Seek early treatment to prevent death. Treatment is free at all council clinics.
- Avoid gatherings.
- Treat all borehole and well water with water guard or aquatabs before drinking
- Avoid food from unlicensed vendors
- Report any suspected cholera case or death at the nearest clinic.
