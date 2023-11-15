American And British Embassies Say Concerned By Murder Of CCC Activist, Tapfumanei Masaya

Also posting on X, the UK embassy in Zimbabwe expressed condolences over the murder of Masaya. It said:

Saddened and concerned by the death of Pastor Tapfumanei Masaya following his abduction, after other alleged incidents in recent weeks. We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Masaya (51), who was also a pastor at Pillar of the World Church, was allegedly abducted by unknown people in Mabvuku, Harare, on Saturday.

His party said he was abducted while conducting a door-to-door political campaign to drum up support for Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, the CCC candidate for upcoming parliamentary by-elections in Mabvuku-Tafara.

Masaya’s body was found dumped at the intersection of Arcturus Road and Lobho Road, Cleveland area, Harare on Sunday.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment