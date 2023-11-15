American And British Embassies Say Concerned By Murder Of CCC Activist, Tapfumanei Masaya
The US and UK embassies in Zimbabwe have expressed concern over the abduction and murder of CCC activist Tapfumanei Masaya by suspected state security agents on Saturday.
Posting on X Tuesday, 14 November, the US embassy called for a full investigation into the death of the opposition activist. It said:
The United States is alarmed by the reported abduction and death of an opposition campaign worker in #Zimbabwe. We call for a full investigation by the local authorities, peaceful preparations for the December by-elections and an end to political violence.Feedback
Also posting on X, the UK embassy in Zimbabwe expressed condolences over the murder of Masaya. It said:
Saddened and concerned by the death of Pastor Tapfumanei Masaya following his abduction, after other alleged incidents in recent weeks. We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Masaya (51), who was also a pastor at Pillar of the World Church, was allegedly abducted by unknown people in Mabvuku, Harare, on Saturday.
His party said he was abducted while conducting a door-to-door political campaign to drum up support for Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, the CCC candidate for upcoming parliamentary by-elections in Mabvuku-Tafara.
Masaya’s body was found dumped at the intersection of Arcturus Road and Lobho Road, Cleveland area, Harare on Sunday.
