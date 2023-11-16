Harare Residents Threaten Protests Over Cholera

The challenge we have seen over time is the proliferation of unattended sewerage bursts in local authority areas.

Residents are saying if engagement fails, there is probably no other solution than for them to demonstrate, of course, peacefully as provided for in the Constitution. This is a constitutional issue.

CHRA is considering taking legal action against the City of Harare and relevant government departments in response to the ongoing cholera outbreak.

Hardlife Mudzingwa, the national coordinator of the Community Water Alliance, expressed concern that Zimbabwe was regressing into a time of medieval diseases. He called on the government and stakeholders to allocate sufficient funds for water and sanitation (WASH) programs, stating that access to clean and safe water was crucial in addressing cholera.

The government has been accused of contributing to the spread of the disease by not providing funds for water treatment. Harare’s mayor, Ian Makone, stated that the council had been waiting for funds from the treasury, highlighting that the government owed over ZW$25 billion for water and other services.

