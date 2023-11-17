Chinese Military Contractor Loses US$1 Million Cash To Thieves In Harare
Police are investigating a case in which a Chinese military contractor lost $1 million in cash that she had kept at her home in Borrowdale Brooke.
The woman, Li Fang, had locked her room before leaving for Zvishavane, but upon her return, she found the bag open and the money gone. Another $3,000 from a second bag was also missing, ZimLive reported citing an internal police memo of the incident. The police suspect that thieves broke into her room through an open window and damaged the latch. Read the memo:
She advised her friends who stay at the same house and was informed that they also lost airtime worth US$120 and US$800 cash from their rooms.Feedback
The investigation into the missing money is being led by the Highlands Criminal Investigations Department.
Fang is employed at the Msasa Army Factory in Harare, where her company collaborates with the Zimbabwe military to produce army uniforms.
