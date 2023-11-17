FULL TEXT: Transport Minister Says Losing 22 People In A Single Accident Is "A Worst Nightmare"

Our thoughts are with the victims of the crash, the bereaved families, the injured and the survivors who witnessed the gruesome, traumatic and dark moment of the accident. During this somber period, we call upon the whole nation to commiserate with the affected families, at a time when we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We only wish that we do not record further casualties as the survivors continue to receive treatment and care.

Incidences of this nature only serve as a clarion call to all our stakeholders of the road traffic ecosystem, including motorists, operators and passengers to be more vigilant against road traffic violations, especially speeding. This unfortunate fatality is recorded as we approach the festive season, and it is our hope that such occurrences do not recur. The Ministry rallies all traffic law enforcement agencies, road traffic safety actors, motorists and road users to collaborate against road fatalities.

We urge the nation to formulate rational decisions in making travel choices and prioritise use of safer vehicles with the right state of mind. Rational behaviours and attitudes are ingredients of a safer road traffic management regime, where all actors play their party for traffic safety. As passionate proponents of Road Safety, we wish to assure the nation that the Second Republic is committed to the formulation of robust legal, policy and administrative mechanisms to improve the country’s road safety regime and performance. The recent enactment of Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023 on Speed Limiting and Monitoring Devices Regulations and Statutory Instrument 119 of 2023 on Licensing of Drivers Regulations are an eloquent testimony of our commitment.

We continue to urge all stakeholders to ensure compliance with the legal framework. The Government, through my Ministry, shall continue to monitor the situation and render appropriate assistance to the bereaved families and survivors of the accident.

Hon. F.T. Mhona (M.P) Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development

Police have named 15 of the victims and are waiting for the next of kin to identify the remaining 7 victims.

