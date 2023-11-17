Pindula|Search Pindula
High Court Judge Chinamora Resigns Ahead Of A Tribunal Inquiry

6 minutes agoFri, 17 Nov 2023 11:07:09 GMT
High Court Judge Chinamora Resigns Ahead Of A Tribunal Inquiry
Harare High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamora has resigned ahead of a tribunal enquiry into his fitness to remain in office.
 
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended the inquiry to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March this year following corruption allegations against the judge, but he took no action until this week following threats of legal action by lawyers.
 
Mnangagwa initially appointed retired judge Moses Chinhengo to chair the tribunal but soon replaced him with Justice Ahamed Moosa Ebrahim for unexplained reasons. JSC secretary Walter Chikwana told ZimLive on Friday:
I can confirm that Justice Chinamora has resigned from the bench.
Some Context:

Chinamora is accused of misconduct. The allegations were made by Balwearie Holdings (Pvt) Limited, who claimed that Chinamora collaborated with a lawyer to make a judgement on a case that was never actually heard in court.

President Mnangagwa then established the tribunal based on the recommendations of the JSC as stated in a circular issued on Wednesday. Read the circular:

Now therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the president as afore said, I do, by this proclamation establish a tribunal to inquire into the question of removal from office of the Honourable Justice Nicholas Webster Charakupa Chinamora.

To investigate Honourable Justice Nicholas Webster Charakupa Chinamora’s conduct as alleged in the dossier from the Judicial Service Commission, whether it can be deemed to have been tantamount to gross misconduct; to investigate whether the Honourable Justice Chinamora interfered with the course of justice during the course of his duties.

To investigate whether Honourable Justice Chinamora presided over matters wherein he had a direct conflict of interest.

The tribunal had a timeframe of five months to complete its investigation and provide recommendations to the President regarding Chinamora’s suitability for his position.

Chinamora denied the allegations and promised full cooperation with the tribunal’s investigation.

If found to have violated his oath of office, Chinamora would have joined the growing list of judges dismissed by President Mnangagwa in less than five years. Justices Francis Bere, Erica Ndewere, Thompson James Mabhikwa, and Edith Mushore have already been fired. Justice Martin Makonese resigned when a tribunal was appointed to examine his misconduct claims.

