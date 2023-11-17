High Court Judge Chinamora Resigns Ahead Of A Tribunal Inquiry

6 minutes ago Fri, 17 Nov 2023 11:07:09 GMT

a tribunal enquiry into his fitness to remain in office. Harare High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamora has resigned ahead of

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended the inquiry to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March this year following corruption allegations against the judge, but he took no action until this week following threats of legal action by lawyers.

Mnangagwa initially appointed retired judge Moses Chinhengo to chair the tribunal but soon replaced him with Justice Ahamed Moosa Ebrahim for unexplained reasons. JSC secretary Walter Chikwana told ZimLive on Friday:

I can confirm that Justice Chinamora has resigned from the bench.

