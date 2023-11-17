5 minutes ago Fri, 17 Nov 2023 07:29:42 GMT

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s self-appointed Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu, has recalled Kwekwe Mayor Henry Madzorera, Deputy Mayor Melody Chingarande, and another councillor, Simon Machisvo. This comes after he recently recalled 13 more MPs and five senators, which were temporarily halted by a High Court order.

In a letter addressed to the office of Kwekwe City Town Clerk dated 13 November, the acting Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe said he had been informed that the former Health Minister and others recalled had ceased to belong to CCC. He wrote: