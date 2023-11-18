Zimbabwe Weather Outlook And Tips For Farmers
Zimbabwe’s Meteorological Services Department and Civil Protection Department state that on Saturday, the entire country experienced mostly sunny conditions. The weather was mild in the morning but became hot in the afternoon.
The forecast for tomorrow, Sunday 19 November 2023, predicts that Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and the southern parts of Manicaland provinces may have brief cloudiness in the morning with mild conditions. However, the skies are expected to clear up in the afternoon, and warm to hot temperatures can be anticipated. As for the rest of the country, it should be mostly sunny and hot throughout the afternoon.
When it’s very hot during the day, it’s important to stay hydrated and cool. If you don’t drink enough water and get too hot, you can become dehydrated and may experience heat-related illnesses like heat stroke, heat exhaustion, or heat rash. Hot weather conditions can also result in soil drying out quickly and plants requiring more water to survive.
Recommendations:
1. Sun Protection: If you are working outdoors in the sun, it is essential to protect yourself from excessive heat and harmful UV rays. Wear a sun hat, use sunscreen, and cover your skin as much as possible to avoid sunburn and heat-related illnesses.
2. Hydration: Stay well-hydrated, especially during hot and sunny weather. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration and ensure optimal plant growth.
3. Water Harvesting: Take advantage of any opportunity for water harvesting. Collect rainwater or explore other means of water collection to ensure you have sufficient water for your crops and plants during periods of low rainfall or drought.
4. Stay Indoors during Thunderstorms: When thunderstorms occur, it is best to seek shelter indoors. Lightning can pose a significant risk to both farmers and crops. Avoid working in the fields during thunderstorms to ensure your safety.
5. Early Planting and Irrigation: If you have access to irrigation methods, consider early planting. However, it is crucial to consult with your local Agritex Officer for specific advice on the best planting practices and irrigation techniques suitable for your area.
Weather Outlook:
On Monday, a weak cloud band is expected to bring cloudy conditions and the possibility of light showers, potentially thundery, in some areas. Matabeleland North, All Mashonaland provinces, and the Midlands provinces should prepare for mild to warm temperatures. In contrast, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Manicaland provinces can expect mostly sunny weather with warm to hot temperatures.