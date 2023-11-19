FIFA President Pays Tribute To Rahman Gumbo

In memory of Rahman Gumbo

Dear Chairperson,

I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international

player and national team coach Rahman Gumbo.

Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss.

During his career, Rahman Gumbo won several caps with the Zimbabwe national team and, at club

level, he will be remembered for his career with Highlanders FC.

Following his retirement, he started a successful managerial career, notably in Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa and Malawi, winning several league titles.

He also coached the national team of Zimbabwe in three different stints.

Legend of Zimbabwe Football, one of the country’s leading football figures, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his personality, his leadership, his popularity and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.

On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Zimbabwe Football Association, and to Rahman Gumbo’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you.

We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time.

Yours sincerely,

Gianni Infantino