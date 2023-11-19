Machete Gang Gets Away With US$22 000 From Chegutu Home
Six unidentified armed robbers pounced on a house in Rifle Range, Chegutu around 2 AM on Saturday, 18 November, and robbed the occupants of more than US$22 000 in cash.
Armed robberies are arguably on the rise as businesspeople keep cash in their homes as banks are considered risky due to the Government’s knee-jerk policy announcements.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that robbers, who were armed with machetes, attacked a security guard who was on duty and took his cash and cellphone before forcibly gaining entry into the house.
They then attacked two occupants before seizing US$22 380 which was in the bedroom. Police said:
Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Rifle Range, Chegutu on 18/11/23 at around 0200 hours.
Six unidentified male suspects who were putting on balaclavas and armed with machetes attacked a security guard who was on duty, tied his hands with a rope and stole US$20 cash and a cell phone.
The suspects gained entry into the house and attacked two occupants before stealing US$22 380 cash which was in the victims’ bedroom, motor vehicle keys for a Toyota GD6, Toyota Land Cruiser and Chevrolet Trailblazer among other valuables.
Police have appealed for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to report at any nearest Police Station.
