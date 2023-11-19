Machete Gang Gets Away With US$22 000 From Chegutu Home

4 minutes ago Sun, 19 Nov 2023 12:24:29 GMT

Six unidentified armed robbers pounced on a house in Rifle Range, Chegutu around 2 AM on Saturday, 18 November, and robbed the occupants of more than US$22 000 in cash.

Armed robberies are arguably on the rise as businesspeople keep cash in their homes as banks are considered risky due to the Government’s knee-jerk policy announcements.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that robbers, who were armed with machetes, attacked a security guard who was on duty and took his cash and cellphone before forcibly gaining entry into the house.

Feedback