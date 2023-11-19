Murder Suspect Arrested At Shrine While Seeking Ritual Cleansing
Police in Midlands Province have arrested a 24-year-old man at a shrine while seeking ritual cleansing after he allegedly murdered another man in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo while fighting for a prostitute.
Alfred Ngwenya was arrested on Friday, 17 November in connection with the murder of Azaria Dube (26) who was found dead with stab wounds on the back, thigh and chest on on Thursday near a night club at Emasimini Complex, Cowdray Park.
Police said Dube was last seen being attacked by suspected artisanal miners following a dispute over a lady of the night.
In an update posted on the ZRP X page Saturday, Police said they recovered the murder weapon, an AK47 CCCP flick knife, from the suspect. Police said:
Reference is made to the Cowdray Park murder case as reported on the ZRP X account posted on 16/11/23. The ZRP reports that Alfred Ngwenya (24) was arrested on 17/11/23 at around 0100 hours at a shrine in Silobela where he was allegedly seeking cleansing after having committed the offence. The suspect’s arrest led to the recovery of the murder weapon, an AK47 CCCP flick knife.
In an unrelated development, on Thursday, police arrested Bwanali Bwanado (50) who had been in hiding after he allegedly killed his wife, Chioneso Ephraim (41).
Bwanado found his wife in their bedroom with her boyfriend on Tuesday, 07 November.
In a fit of rage, Bwanado stabbed his wife to death with an okapi knife before fleeing the scene.
He was arrested at Plot 10, Msengi Farm, Chinhoyi after a raid by detectives.
