Murder Suspect Arrested At Shrine While Seeking Ritual Cleansing

Police in Midlands Province have arrested a 24-year-old man at a shrine while seeking ritual cleansing after he allegedly murdered another man in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo while fighting for a prostitute.

Alfred Ngwenya was arrested on Friday, 17 November in connection with the murder of Azaria Dube (26) who was found dead with stab wounds on the back, thigh and chest on on Thursday near a night club at Emasimini Complex, Cowdray Park.

Police said Dube was last seen being attacked by suspected artisanal miners following a dispute over a lady of the night.

