"Warriors Need Knowledge Musona Just Like Portugal Needs Cristiano Ronaldo"

Later that month, Dynamos and Warriors defender Frank Makarati also said Musona and Billiat were at the peak of their powers and the Warriors needed them in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

However, Musona is not in Rwanda where the Warriors take on Nigeria this Sunday either because ZIFA did not ask him to come out of retirement or the “Smiling Assassin” was unwilling to return to the fold.

Writing for The Standard, Kariati said Musona should be brought back as he is only 33 years old and playing in the Saudi Professional League which is fast becoming one of the most competitive leagues in the world. He said:

After watching the Warriors miss those easy-to-score chances against Rwanda, we have been forced to rethink and declare that Zimbabwe still needs the smiling Assassin just as much as Portugal relies on the 38-year-old, Christiano Ronaldo. Even in his worst days, the Al Riyadh SC striker could have taken care of those chances that Terence Dzukamanja, Prince Dube, Gerald Takwara and young brother Walter, allowed to pass. What was clearly evident in the game against Rwanda was that Zimbabwe needs somebody of the experience of Knowledge, a striker who is in the right position at the right time, and somebody capable of opening up the defence with those darting runs which are Knowledge’s trademark qualities. Yes, Zimbabwe has exceptionally talented strikers in the form of the younger Musona, Dube, Dzvukamanja, Tino Kadewere and of course, Admiral Muskwe, but what cannot be disputed is that they need Knowledge’s guidance for them to deliver.

