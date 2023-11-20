Brito Happy But Disappointed After Warriors Fail To Beat Nigeria

14 minutes ago Mon, 20 Nov 2023 07:06:36 GMT

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito said he was happy with the players’ performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C qualifier against Nigeria on Sunday, 19 November, but was disappointed with the result.

Zimbabwe drew 1-1 against Nigeria in a match played at the Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda.

The Warriors created arguably the best chances in the match but failed to take maximum points after Walter Musona’s stunning free-kick in the first half was cancelled out by a Kelechi Iheanacho strike in the second half.

