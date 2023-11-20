Brito Happy But Disappointed After Warriors Fail To Beat Nigeria
Warriors coach Baltemar Brito said he was happy with the players’ performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C qualifier against Nigeria on Sunday, 19 November, but was disappointed with the result.
Zimbabwe drew 1-1 against Nigeria in a match played at the Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda.
The Warriors created arguably the best chances in the match but failed to take maximum points after Walter Musona’s stunning free-kick in the first half was cancelled out by a Kelechi Iheanacho strike in the second half.
Teenage Hadebe, Devine Lunga and Tanaka Shandirwa then wasted great chances, leaving the Brazilian-born coach frustrated. Said Brito:
I am happy but disappointed as well. It was a really good game of football by the players. They gave it their all and I think for all the effort they deserve to be praised.
I salute this group of players for their committed fight on the field. It was a close contest, but I think we fashioned out the best chances.
Nigeria were in our box very few times. I think we had a chance to win the game but credit to the players for the fight.
The World Cup qualifiers resume next year and Zimbabwe will host Lesotho before travelling to South Africa for a date against Bafana Bafana. Both matches will be played between 3 and 11 June 2024.
