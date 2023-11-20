Cheziya Gokwe High School At World Youth Championships
Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Italy Mietani Chauke hosted the Cheziya Gokwe High School chess team which is taking part in the World Youth Championships in Rome, reported The Herald.
The team made a courtesy call to the embassy authorities at the consulate in Rome at the weekend. She said:
Coming from a rural set up and making it all the way to Rome, this is a gesture that propels the Zimbabwean flag high.Feedback
We are extremely proud to have the chess team help raise the flag of our blessed motherland here in Italy.
The team made up of Ishmael Kaitano, Gamuchirai Gogoma and Ezywell Mutema has seasoned coach Blessing Jenami.
Cheziya Gokwe High was crowned Crystal Candy Schools Chess League Champions back in September to get the ticket to represent the country.
