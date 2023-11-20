Govt Mulls Road Accident Fund
The Government is planning to establish a road accident fund in order to remove the burden imposed on the fiscus in the event of road accidents.
This was said by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Felix Mhona in response to questions from senators. Mhona said:
We are saying not only that we are putting measures, but we are also in the process of coming to this House and National Assembly to advocate for a road accident fund that will mitigate the burden being imposed on the fiscus as we speak so that we will be in a position to also cater for those dependents and also bury decently the deceased.Feedback
Indeed, that fund will then alleviate the burden that we are witnessing and it will also go the extra mile in trying to address some of the concerns of the citizens where we are also going to be administering, whether they are bills or paying for the dependents.
We are also seized as a Ministry in trying to benchmark ourselves with other countries within the neighbourhood on the issue of best practices.
Calls for the establishment of a road accident fund followed a spate of road accidents that claimed more than thirty lives in the past few days.
On Monday last week, six people were killed in a road accident in Mwenezi, and three others in Chipinge in similar circumstances.
Barely 24 hours later, 22 people were killed when a South Africa-bound Toyota Quantum minibus crashed head-on against a truck.
