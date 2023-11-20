Pindula|Search Pindula
LIST: Nelson Chamisa's CCC Candidates For 09 December By-elections

7 minutes agoMon, 20 Nov 2023 05:46:07 GMT
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa has released a list of its candidates for the 09 December 2023 by-elections.

CCC’s self-styled interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu, who triggered the by-elections after recalling the party’s MPs, sponsored parallel candidates in eight of the nine National Assembly constituencies that will be contested.

In a statement released on Sunday, 19 November, CCC said:

Dear Citizens of Zimbabwe, the following candidates are the genuine candidates of the authentic opposition party, CCC, who were illegally recalled by ZANU PF and its imposter. Please vote for them in the upcoming by-elections.

The CCC candidates are listed below:

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province:

Bulawayo South: Watson Nicola Jane (F) CCC

Cowdray Park: Sibanda Pashor Raphael (M) CCC

Lobengula-Magwegwe: Gono Erec (M) CCC

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi: Makaza Desmond (M) CCC

Nketa: Manduna Obert (M) CCC

Harare Metropolitan Province:

Mabvuku-Tafara: Kufahakutizwi Munyaradzi Febion (M) CCC

Matabeleland North Province:

Binga North: Sibanda Dubeko Prince (M) CCC

Lupane East: Vanya Moyo Bright (M) CCC

Matabeleland South Province:

Beitbridge West: Ncube Morgan (M) CCC

