Warriors Can Qualify For 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals, Says Nakamba
Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba says Zimbabwe can qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals if the team continues working hard.
The Luton Town midfielder was speaking on Sunday after the Warriors drew 1-1 against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their second Group C match played at the Huye Stadium in Rwanda.
With better finishing, Zimbabwe could have snatched all three points but despite the draw, Nakamba believes the Warriors can still qualify for the upcoming World Cup finals. He said:
We tried our best as a team, we worked well on what we wanted to do and we got so many chances to finish the game but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.
We just have to keep on going and believing in ourselves.
We are just looking forward going into the next match, I think it will be in March. We just have to stick together as players and encourage each other…
I think we have the chance to make it as a team, we just have to push each other more and demand more from each other, and it will happen.
Zimbabwe also drew their first Group C match, a 0-0 draw against Rwanda at the same venue on Wednesday.
The World Cup qualifiers resume next year and Zimbabwe will host Lesotho before travelling to South Africa for a date against Bafana Bafana. Both matches will be played between 3 and 11 June 2024.
