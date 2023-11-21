Parliament Summons Transport Minister Over Upsurge In Fatal Road Accidents

6 minutes ago Tue, 21 Nov 2023 06:36:01 GMT

Parliament has summoned Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona to explain the upsurge in road traffic accidents across the country, reported NewsDay.

Minister Mhona is also expected to to explain why proper procedures were not followed in handling the deceased’s remains, in the case of the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway accident which claimed 22 lives.

This development comes after more than 30 people were killed in just three road traffic accidents in recent days.

