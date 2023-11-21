Police Intercept Gas Tanker Truck Loaded With Smuggled Cigarettes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Hillary Makopa (28) for smuggling cigarettes using a gas tanker truck on 18th November 2023 at Beitbridge Border Post.

The suspect was driving the truck which was scanned at the export point and indicated that the tanker, which had been declared empty, was actually loaded with boxes of cigarettes.

The contraband comprising, 585 (50 x 10x 20) boxes and 256 (25 x 10x 20) of Remington Gold cigarettes was recovered from the tanker on 19th November 2023.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified operations targeting syndicates involved in cross-border crimes at all ports of entry and exit in the country.

The Police therefore categorically state that cigarette smuggling syndicates will be arrested without fear or favour.

We warn bus operators, truck drivers, omalayitsha, clearing agents or any other person who initiates acts of smuggling that they are equally liable and will be arrested.

The public is encouraged to report all incidents of smuggling to ZRP National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712800197 or any nearest Police Station, for swift action to be taken by authorities.

More: Pindula News

