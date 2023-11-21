Three People Killed By Crocodiles On Lake Kariba

The third victim identified by the police as Bayton Chikomo (29), was attacked by a crocodile while casting nets using a dingy boat in Lake Kariba on Sunday.

Below is a statement issued by ZRP Senior Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations), Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi this Tuesday:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of three people who were attacked by crocodiles while fishing at Chinhandowa, Gatche Gatche fishing Camp, Lake Kariba on 18th and 19th November 2023.

The victims have been identified by their next of kin as listed:

Shameton Sibanda (35) a male adult of Lanlolly Village, Magunje

George Mawandiwa (38) a male adult of Mahombekombe, Kariba

Bayton Chikomo (29) a male adult of Kaponda Village, Magunje.

In the first incident which occurred on 18th November 2023, Shameton Sibanda was dragged into water by a crocodile while fishing using a dingy boat in Lake Kariba.

Subsequently, a search party comprising George Mawandiwa and other fishermen was instituted. During the search, a crocodile emerged and dragged George Mawandiwa into the water. The search team later managed to retrieve the body of George Mawandiwa.

On 19th November 2023, the search team retrieved the body of Shamerton Sibanda. The bodies of the victims were taken to Kariba District Hospital for post-mortem.

In the second incident which occurred on 19th November 2023, Bayton Chikomo was attacked by a crocodile while casting nets using a dingy boat in Lake Kariba.

The remains of the victim were retrieved from the annals of a crocodile after it was shot dead by the search party. The body parts were taken to Kariba District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

The Police urges members of the public to be safety conscious in order to safeguard their lives during fishing expeditions especially when using dingy boats.