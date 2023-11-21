Zimbabwe Dollar Moves To $5 774.28 Against The US Dollar
The Zimbabwe dollar shed $18.57 to average $5 774.2758 to the United States dollar at the foreign exchange auction conducted this Tuesday, 21 November 2023.
The local currency has been on a decline against the greenback over the past several weeks but the rate of decline has slowed down with most of the transactions now in foreign currency.
Today, the total amount on offer was US$20 000 000.00 but US$17 309 350.08 was allotted.
18 bids totalling US$$17 309 350.08 were received and all the bids received allotments.
The highest rate received was ZWL$5 792.0000, while the lowest bid rate allotted was 5 760.0000.
The highest amount allotted for the Retail Auction was for raw materials (US$866 444.48) followed by machinery and equipment (US$586 565.83).
