Zimbabwe Dollar Moves To $5 774.28 Against The US Dollar

7 minutes ago Tue, 21 Nov 2023 17:20:15 GMT

The Zimbabwe dollar shed $18.57 to average $5 774.2758 to the United States dollar at the foreign exchange auction conducted this Tuesday, 21 November 2023.

The local currency has been on a decline against the greenback over the past several weeks but the rate of decline has slowed down with most of the transactions now in foreign currency.

Today, the total amount on offer was US$20 000 000.00 but US$17 309 350.08 was allotted.

Feedback