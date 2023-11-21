Zimbabwean Woman Arrested In SA For Beheading Boyfriend And Cutting Body Into Pieces
A 33-year-old Zimbabwean woman has been arrested in South Africa for allegedly killing, beheading, and dismembering her boyfriend (42) in the neighbouring country.
Tatenda Mhlanga (33) from Zimbabwe, and a South African man, Johannes Lebese (53), appeared at the Benoni Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing charges of murder and violating a corpse.
Pretoria spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the arrests on Tuesday. She said:
It is alleged that on 11 November 2023, the two were stopped by the crime prevention wardens carrying a suitcase.
The wardens asked the two to open the suitcase and they found a human head and upper body of Mhlanga’s ex-boyfriend, Obert Mazadza (42), who is also a Zimbabwean national.
After discovering the body parts, it is alleged that the wardens called the police.
Mahanjana said when the police arrived and were still busy on the scene, the Community Policing Forum (CPF) came and reported that they found other body parts at a nearby dumping site.
She said Lebese was arrested on the scene but Mhlanga fled while the wardens were searching the suitcase.
Mhlanga, however, handed herself to the police the following day.
Mahanjana said in court, Mhlanga abandoned her bail application, and the matter was postponed to 24 November, for Lebese’s formal bail application.
