Zimbabwean Woman Arrested In SA For Beheading Boyfriend And Cutting Body Into Pieces

A 33-year-old Zimbabwean woman has been arrested in South Africa for allegedly killing, beheading, and dismembering her boyfriend (42) in the neighbouring country.

Tatenda Mhlanga (33) from Zimbabwe, and a South African man, Johannes Lebese (53), appeared at the Benoni Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing charges of murder and violating a corpse.

Pretoria spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the arrests on Tuesday. She said:

