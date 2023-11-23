High Court Has Overturned The Election Of ZANU PF's Phuti In 23-24 August 2023 Election

1. It is declared that the declaration by the Constituency Elections Officer of DINGUMUZI PHUTI as the duly elected Member of the National Assembly for Bulilima Constituency in the Harmonised Elections held on 23rd August 2023 is hereby nullified.

2. It is declared that the national assembly election at Bulilima Constituency produced an undue return and is nullified.

3. It is ordered that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission be and is hereby ordered to conduct a fresh national assembly election at Bulilima constituency.

The judge also stated that the Registrar of the Electoral Court should send a copy of the judgment to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the Clerk of the Parliament of Zimbabwe. Additionally, the judge ordered Phuti to pay the costs of the lawsuit.

Phuti is currently serving as the Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal, and Courier Services. He was appointed to this position in September of this year.

