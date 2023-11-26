Pindula|Search Pindula
Truck Driver Abandons Vehicle And Flees After Knocking Down Two Boys In Epworth

6 minutes agoSun, 26 Nov 2023 16:13:53 GMT
Truck Driver Abandons Vehicle And Flees After Knocking Down Two Boys In Epworth

A truck veered off the road and struck two boys who were playing in the yard at a house in Epworth, Harare on Saturday, 25 November.

Police said one of the boys, aged 11 died, while his colleague, aged 10, was injured in the incident.

The driver of the truck and three passengers who were on board abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene. Police said:

Police in Harare are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a male juvenile (11) died whilst another male juvenile (10) was injured after being hit by a truck which had veered off the road along Garakara Road near Tafi Shops, Epworth on 25/11/23.

The victims were playing in the yard at a house along the road. The driver and three passengers who were on board abandoned the truck and fled from the scene.

In another hit-and-run incident, a 32-year-old man sustained leg injuries after he was hit by an unknown motorist driving a Mercedes Benz in Hatfield on Saturday. Police said:

Meanwhile, a man (32) sustained leg injuries after being hit by an unknown motorist driving a Mercedes Benz, registration number ACW 4920, along Airport Road near BYD Garage, Hatfield, Harare on 25/11/23. The motorist did not stop after the accident.

In Zimbabwe, the penalty for a hit-and-run offence is governed by the Road Traffic Act.

If a person is found guilty of a hit and run, they can face criminal charges, which may include fines and imprisonment depending on the severity of the incident, whether there were injuries or fatalities involved, and other relevant circumstances.

