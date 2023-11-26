Truck Driver Abandons Vehicle And Flees After Knocking Down Two Boys In Epworth

6 minutes ago Sun, 26 Nov 2023 16:13:53 GMT

A truck veered off the road and struck two boys who were playing in the yard at a house in Epworth, Harare on Saturday, 25 November.

Police said one of the boys, aged 11 died, while his colleague, aged 10, was injured in the incident.

The driver of the truck and three passengers who were on board abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene. Police said:

