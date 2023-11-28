ZEC Says It Used US$188 million From Treasury For Preparation Of August 2023 Elections

The commission procured sensitive and non-sensitive election materials and equipment through government funds.

Unaudited expenditure as at 18 September 2023 is ZWL612 billion (71 percent).

Treasury availed the budget in time save for delays experienced in some circumstances which was urgently attended to.

The ministry of finance is commended for timely releases of the budget.

The remaining funds are planned to be used for the upcoming by-elections scheduled for December 9. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) received additional support from the European Union-funded Zim-ECO project, which mainly focused on publicity programs and media monitoring. However, the EU has expressed its intention to suspend its financial support of $5 million to ZEC. This decision was made due to concerns raised by international Electoral Observation Missions regarding the independence and transparency of the commission during the previous elections. ZEC is currently preparing for the December by-elections, and the government has already allocated US$5 million for this purpose.

