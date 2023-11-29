Zuma Arrest Civil Unrest: Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Jail For Incitement

6 minutes ago Wed, 29 Nov 2023 16:19:33 GMT

A man named Mdumiseni Zuma has been sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court for his role in instigating the civil unrest that occurred in July 2021 following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma, who is not related to the former president, was the first of over 60 individuals accused of being instigators to be convicted and sentenced for the violence that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, News24 reported. The unrest resulted in the deaths of over 350 people and caused significant damage to infrastructure, with over R50 billion in losses and the loss of more than 150,000 jobs.

Zuma was arrested in August 2021 after police investigations revealed that he had recorded a video of himself urging people to loot and burn the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, which he then shared on his WhatsApp status. Zuma claimed that the video was a “drunk prank,” but the court dismissed this defence during his conviction in September.

