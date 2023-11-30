President Mnangagwa Removes Deputy Minister Bhila From Office

According to Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, the President is authorised to remove a Minister or Deputy Minister from their position. However, the specific reasons for this particular removal were not provided.

Bhila, who serves as the Member of Parliament for Chiredzi North and holds the role of secretary-general in the Commercial Sugarcane Farmers Association (CFAZ), was appointed as Deputy Minister on September 16, 2023.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Tags

Leave a Comment