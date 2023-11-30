President Mnangagwa Removes Deputy Minister Bhila From Office
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Roy Bhila from his position as Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce. Bhila’s removal from office was announced by Dr. Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Rushwaya said Bhila’s removal was carried out in accordance with Section 108 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment 20 Act. Read the statement:
REMOVAL FROM OFFICE OF DEPUTY MINISTER
His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. D. Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, removed Hon. Roy 8hila from the Office of Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce with immediate effect.Feedback
According to Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, the President is authorised to remove a Minister or Deputy Minister from their position. However, the specific reasons for this particular removal were not provided.
Bhila, who serves as the Member of Parliament for Chiredzi North and holds the role of secretary-general in the Commercial Sugarcane Farmers Association (CFAZ), was appointed as Deputy Minister on September 16, 2023.
