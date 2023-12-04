Police Still Investigating Tapfumaneyi Masaya's Murder
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said police are currently investigating the murder of Tapfumaneyi Masaya. Masaya, a clergyman and activist for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, was allegedly abducted and later found dead in Harare. He had been conducting a political campaign when he was abducted. The CCC has claimed that Masaya suffered severe injuries and his body had decomposed due to the injection of a harmful substance. There are calls for the police to thoroughly investigate his murder. In an update on the case, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:
ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE UPDATE ON TAPFUMANEI MASAYA’S MURDER INVESTIGATION
Reference is made to the Police’s press statement dated 13th November 2023 and 14th November 2023 in connection with the death of Tapfumanei Masaya.
The Police reiterates that investigations are still in progress and any relevant information will be communicated to the media and public.Feedback
The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to appeal to the public or politicians to allow the investigations to proceed normally without any form of distraction or interference. Current investigations, though still in motion, indicates that this is a purely murder case.
Full information will be released once comprehensive investigations are concluded.
