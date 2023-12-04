Police Still Investigating Tapfumaneyi Masaya's Murder

5 minutes ago Mon, 04 Dec 2023 18:44:01 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said police are currently investigating the murder of Tapfumaneyi Masaya. Masaya, a clergyman and activist for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, was allegedly abducted and later found dead in Harare. He had been conducting a political campaign when he was abducted. The CCC has claimed that Masaya suffered severe injuries and his body had decomposed due to the injection of a harmful substance. There are calls for the police to thoroughly investigate his murder. In an update on the case, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: