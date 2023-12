Corruption And Succession Disputes Among Reasons Why Bhila Was Fired - Report

Besides corruption, politics also contributed to Bhila’s dismissal. He was recorded telling the grassroots in his constituency in Chiredzi that Mnangagwa is on his way out and Chiwenga is coming in. He was specifically recorded as saying ‘mudhara haasina basa as power is shifting to Chiwenga and people are now aligning themselves with him.

Chiwenga is the future. This was viewed as an attempt to incite subversion and a revolt against Mnangagwa’s leadership. This is a manifestation of factionalism, infighting and succession battles. The unresolved leadership question in Zanu PF and government after the coup has not gone away.

Mnangagwa, who is officially 81 but believed to be 85, is reported to have ambitions for a third term and is allegedly manoeuvring to stay in power beyond 2028. However, Chiwenga’s rise is seen by some as a hindrance to Mnangagwa’s plans, as it could prevent any amendment to the constitution that would allow him to extend his term.

The corruption scandal involving cement import licenses only added fuel to the fire. Cement prices had been soaring on the informal market due to a combination of factors, including plant breakdowns and maintenance at major cement producers, as well as the expiration of import licenses. In response to the artificial cement shortage and skyrocketing prices, the cabinet approved the importation of cement by individuals and companies with free funds. This move allowed Zimbabweans to freely import up to five tonnes of cement until December. Cement producers had long argued for import restrictions to protect their industry from cheaper imports, but the government’s decision to limit imports led to corruption and arbitrage.

Bhila had served for only two months when he was fired.

